Silver Alert out for woman missing from Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Evelyn Kendall.

According to the Glendale Police Department, Kendall was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt, and went missing from the Glendale Motel 6 on N Port Washington Rd.

She has strawberry blonde or blonde short hair and brown eyes. She is five feet, nine inches, and weighs 250 pounds.

Kendall is driving a 2014 black Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plate number HD2088R.

The Glendale Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-228-1753.

