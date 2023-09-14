Silver Alert out for woman missing from Glendale
Evelyn Kendall is 70 years old, white, and female
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Evelyn Kendall.
According to the Glendale Police Department, Kendall was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt, and went missing from the Glendale Motel 6 on N Port Washington Rd.
She has strawberry blonde or blonde short hair and brown eyes. She is five feet, nine inches, and weighs 250 pounds.
Kendall is driving a 2014 black Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plate number HD2088R.
The Glendale Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-228-1753.
