Silver Alert out for woman missing from Glendale

Evelyn Kendall is 70 years old, white, and female
Silver Alert issued for Evelyn Kendall Wednesday evening
Silver Alert issued for Evelyn Kendall Wednesday evening(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Evelyn Kendall.

According to the Glendale Police Department, Kendall was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt, and went missing from the Glendale Motel 6 on N Port Washington Rd.

She has strawberry blonde or blonde short hair and brown eyes. She is five feet, nine inches, and weighs 250 pounds.

Kendall is driving a 2014 black Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plate number HD2088R.

The Glendale Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-228-1753.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
“She came across a monster,” suspect says in brutal attack of UW student, criminal complaint states
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor

Latest News

Lots of sun over the next couple of days.
Sunny and Warmer Today
Fitchburg Police and Seminole Hills Estates Neighborhood Association held a meeting Wednesday...
Neighborhood meeting held after string of Fitchburg vandalisms
‘Loving, caring and devoted,’ Family remembering beloved man who died at IRONMAN
The Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, approved a $17,500 settlement with...
Wisconsin settles state Justice Department pollution allegations against 2 factory farms