Sunny and Warmer Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here today. This ridge of high-pressure will bring in plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs today are expected to reach the lower 70s.

Clear skies are anticipated overnight as the ridge slowly drifts off to the east of here. More sunshine is in the picture for tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow will be even warmer than today reaching the middle and upper 70s.

There will be a cold front approaching from the west over the next couple days. This front will make its way through on Saturday and as it passes by, showers are a pretty good bet. Scattered showers are expected in the morning and again during the afternoon.

High pressure will build in behind that cold front and sunshine makes a return appearance on Sunday. Temperatures will be a little bit cooler on Sunday than what we will experience on Saturday with highs only reaching the lower 70s. High-pressure will continue to dominate the weather into next week and lots of sunshine is expected Monday, Tuesday and into Wednesday.

