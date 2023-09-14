Verona PD: Juvenile arrested following sexual assault in high school bathroom

(Associated Press)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department has arrested a male suspect following an assault that occurred at the area high school Thursday afternoon.

According to Verona Police Department Chief David Dresser, an assault in a single stall bathroom was reported by a school official at around 12:05 p.m.

After a thorough investigation, one juvenile male was arrested for 1st degree sexual assault and transported to the Juvenile Reception Center (JRC).

According to Chief Dresser, they don’t have any plans of sending police to the school tomorrow as the incident was isolated and between two students.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
“She came across a monster,” suspect says in brutal attack of UW student, criminal complaint states
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor

Latest News

Meagan Wolfe won’t step down as Wisconsin Elections yet
Meagan Wolfe won’t step down as Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator yet
One arrested in connection to 2022 homicide
Sauk Prairie Middle School Counselor of 21 years, Mindy Breunig, aims to make her office a safe...
Sauk Prairie Schools creates crisis team for student mental health
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day