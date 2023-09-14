Verona PD: Juvenile arrested following sexual assault in high school bathroom

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department has arrested a male suspect following an assault that occurred at the area high school Thursday afternoon.

According to Verona Police Department Chief David Dresser, an assault in a single stall bathroom was reported by a school official at around 12:05 p.m.

After a thorough investigation, one juvenile male was arrested for 1st degree sexual assault and transported to the Juvenile Reception Center (JRC).

According to Chief Dresser, they don’t have any plans of sending police to the school tomorrow as the incident was isolated and between two students.

