Wisconsin Senate to vote on override of Evers’ 400-year veto and his gutting of tax increase

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate planned to vote Thursday to override three of Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes, including one that attempted to enshrine school funding increases for 400 years.

Republicans have the necessary two-thirds majority to override the vetoes in the Senate, but they don’t have enough votes in the Assembly. Vetoes must be overridden in both chambers in order to undo the veto.

Two of the votes scheduled Thursday attempt to undo partial vetoes Evers made in July to the state budget passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. One Evers’ veto undid nearly all of a $3.5 billion income tax cut. Another attempted to lock in a school funding increase for 400 years.

Evers’ creative use of his partial veto authority in that case drew widespread attention and criticism.

The Senate was also slated to vote on overriding Evers’ veto of a bill that would prohibit state and local governments from restricting utility service based on the energy source, such as natural gas.

Republican proponents and other backers, including the state chamber of commerce and energy companies, said the measure was needed to prevent any type of ban in Wisconsin like those discussed in other states. But environmentalists said the bill was in search of a problem as no community or the state was contemplating such a ban.

