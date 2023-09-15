Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.
The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.(EUSTACIA KANTER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An alligator with the top half of its jaw missing was rescued Thursday evening in Florida after photos of it circulated across social media.

The environmental organization Bear Warriors United received a photo of the injured alligator from one of its members.

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.

Alligator trappers were able to successfully capture the injured alligator Thursday evening.

The organization said it believes the gator was injured by a snare trap in a failed poaching attempt.

They said they are working to get the traps banned in Florida.

The Florida Wildlife Commission, who was called in to help rescue the alligator, has not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor
The Meadowlands
The Meadowlands considered a chronic nuisance property, again

Latest News

Addisyon Lumpkin
Girl reaches over 6 feet tall by age 11
One arrested in connection to 2022 homicide
Train tracks on the Fitchburg Line extend over an area washed out by recent flooding,...
Hurricane Lee to strike weather-worn New England after heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes
FILE - The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house...
Princess Diana’s sheep sweater smashes records to sell for $1.1 million