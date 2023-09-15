Building collapses due to fire in downtown Pulaski

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was injured after a large fire downtown Pulaski Thursday evening. Fire officials say the building housed two businesses -- Lacount Auctions and A Kut Above Hair Salon -- and several apartments.

At least 20 departments responded to the fire including Pulaski, Green Bay, Howard, Seymour, and Suamico.

Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor and worked its way down until it caved in. Departments then used an excavator to knock down the front wall to avoid more collapses and to further expose the fire.

”It collapsed from the fire. It fell on the inside. The excavator we used to knock the wall down for safety and to help expose the fire to put out the fire,” Pulaski Tri-County Fire Chief James Styczynski said.

Crews rotated in and out every 20 minutes to battle the fire.

Officials say 14 tender trucks shuttled water from a fill site a mile away, so people living in the area didn’t have to worry about their water supply.

Firefighters monitored the wreckage for hotspots before leaving the scene overnight.

West Pulaski Street was still closed between S. Saint Augustine and Chicago streets.

One of the businesses posted online that a tree was being cut down and fell on a wire, causing sparks that started the fire. That’s unconfirmed.

The fire chief told us he has a good idea of what caused the fire, but investigators want to finish the investigation before releasing that information.

He told us he was thankful to all of the firefighters who kept the fire from spreading to other buildings.

“Our guys are super, and our mutual aid departments are great to work with too. Everybody is trained and everybody is doing it safely. We’re proud of our guys,” Chief Styczynski said.

The American Red Cross is helping the people who were displaced by the fire.

