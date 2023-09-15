Bulls, Bands, and Barrels comes to Madison

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bulls, Bands and Barrels is coming to Alliant Energy Center this weekend.

The event is a premier Western sports competition and entertainment tour featuring bull riding, barrel racing, bullfighting and national country music artists.

Arena Entertainer Josh “Porkchop” Garrick says the event is one of a kind.

“Super excited to be in Madison. First time in this market, new building, first time in Wisconsin for this tour,” Garrick said. “Super excited. Man, it is unlike anything else that’s going on in Western sports entertainment. It’s four events in one.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Colin Stough, an American Idol favorite, will pre-party with fans starting at 6:15 p.m., and the event will officially start at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Bulls, Bands and Barrels website or at the gate the day of the event.

