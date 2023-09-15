Demo farms unveiled in Madison with purpose of testing conservation practices

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi unveiled the farms participating in a demonstration farm network on Tuesday.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi unveiled the farms participating in a demonstration farm network on Tuesday.

The demo farms will be a place to research and test new conservation systems. Dane County has partnered with USDA for this $1 million, five-year initiative that will install monitoring stations at these farms. The monitoring stations will capture runoff information to determine the effectiveness of different conservation practices.

Demo farms will also offer tours, field days for farmers, agrobusiness and facilitate farmer to farmer learning.

Parisi announced the different farm locations at Sime Farm, which is one of three current demo farms. Parisi said Dane Co. is still looking for two more farm partners.

“We’re really proud of the farm families in Dane County for all the work that they do to be good stewards of the land,” Parisi said.

Dane Co. is also partnering with UW for research on the project. They will look at soil health and field water quality to see whether the new conservation practices are effective.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say
The Meadowlands
The Meadowlands considered a chronic nuisance property, again
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor

Latest News

Crime scene generic
Janesville police hurt in two separate incidents in one day
A man has been arrested after almost a year of investigation following the death of a...
Man arrested for Oct. 2022 Wyocena murder
A Special Fire Order has been issued for 12 southern Wisconsin counties, meaning the state DNR...
Wisconsin DNR issues Special Fire Order amidst continued drought
Grant could make Driver's Ed. more affordable
Proposed grant could make Driver’s Ed. more affordable in Wisconsin
Wisconsin lawmakers want to improve driving safety with a proposal to make driver’s education...
Proposed grant could make Driver’s Ed. more affordable in Wisconsin