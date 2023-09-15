Janesville police hurt in two separate incidents in one day

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two separate incidents led to three Janesville Police Officers being injured Thursday, the Janesville Police Department said.

Injuries in both incidents stemmed from suspects resisting arrest, police say.

1. OWI and OMWOC arrest

The first incident occurred around 2 p.m., when police reported to a crash in the 2400 Block of Milton Ave.

The driver involved was met by officers, and ran before being caught.

The man then resisted arrest, breaking one officer’s arm before being tased and arrested.

Police found out the vehicle was stolen from a local bar during their investigation.

JPD says the 27-year-old was arrested on OWI and OMWOC charges.

2. Child Neglect arrest

Around 9 p.m., police responded to a report of a child left in a car for several hours in the parking lot of a bar.

JPD says officers eventually made contact with the father in the parking lot and tried to arrest him.

The 45-year-old then ran back into the bar and was arrested, but not before two officers and the suspect suffered minor injuries.

The man was arrested on charges of Causing Substantial Injury to Officers, Battery to Law Enforcement and Child Neglect

