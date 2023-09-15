Man arrested for Oct. 2022 Wyocena murder

Larry Manthe, 79, was arrested for the murder of Alice Langer.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WYOCENA, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has been arrested after almost a year of investigation following the death of a 76-year-old Wyocena woman.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested Larry Manthe, 79, on Friday in connection with the murder of Alice Langer.

Manthe has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

Police explained that on Oct. 6, 2022, Langer’s family members called the sheriff’s office concerned that they had not heard from her for 15 hours. After reporting to her home, officers found Langer with a gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation has been ongoing since.

The sheriff’s office says Manthe and Langer were living together and in a long-term relationship. Langer was planning to end the relationship and move out of the home, officials said.

Manthe is expected in court on Monday.

