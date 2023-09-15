Man nearly hits IRONMAN runners with car, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man was arrested for almost hitting IRONMAN runners with his car by ignoring road blocks during the race, the Madison Police Department said.

The driver “barged right through” a barricade at W Dayton St. and Broom St., narrowly missing one MPD officer and several runners, the police department said.

Police released dashcam photos of the incident.

Stillframes show the moment a man drove through the barricade during the IRONMAN race. (Madison Police Department)

MPD says they had moved a blockade at N Broom St. and W Mifflin St. to let an emergency vehicle through when the sedan also tried to go through. Police then told the driver to take another route, before he drove through the barricade in a different part of the block.

The driver eventually pulled into a parking garage, where he was arrested.

