Meagan Wolfe won’t step down as Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator yet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe stands her ground after the Wisconsin Senate votes to fire her, saying she’ll wait for the court of law to decide her fate.

Thursday afternoon the Republican controlled Wisconsin Senate voted 22 to 11 not to re-appoint Wolfe, in other words, firing her.

Democrats argued there is no grounds for her firing because no wrong doing were found during the 2020 presidential election.

Wolfe held a press conference Tuesday after the vote and said she wants the law to decide, stating it’s been three years too long worrying about baseless claims of election tampering.

”It’s hard to believe that we’re still at a place where those now very well analyzed and de-bunked claims about our system seem to still be driving decisions that are being made,” Wolfe said. “Would I have expected three years ago that we would still be having discussions like this today and that the same claims were still going to be circulating and actually being used to drive decision making? No, I think that is quite un-believable that it’s still the case.”

Senate Republicans said Wisconsin voters do not trust the election process before voting to remove Wolfe.

”A key component of fair and honest elections is the electorate have confidence in our elections and if they don’t have confidence in our elections, we’re disenfranchising the voters,” (R) Majority Leader Sen. Devin LeMahieu said. “They’re not going to go out and vote if they don’t feel that their vote is not going to be stolen or that there’s fraud going on.”

Senate Democrats said removing Wolfe is unlawful since she does not want to leave, there’s not a new nominee, and there’s no proof of wrong doing.

”Regardless of the outcome of this vote, Meagan Wolfe should show up to work tomorrow, next Monday, the week after that, the week after that and continue to do the good work that she does,” (D) Sen. Mark Spreitzer said.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul sided with Democrats and filed a law suit defending Wolfe.

”The Senate’s action today where the claimed to have voted on an appointment that was not before them, has no legal effect whatsoever,” (D) Kaul said. “So, she remains the administrator. The court, I’m very confident, will confirm that, but once we get that confirmation hopefully that will end any uncertainty about this.”

Wolfe said she wants to move on with a final, clear answer from a Dane County Circuit Court judge.

”To get to a place where people have confidence in elections, everyone needs to be telling the truth about about how Wisconsin elections are run and I think we have to stop with these innuendos or these suggestions that there are issues where there’s not,” she said.

Wolfe also said a judge needs to make a decision soon because the 2024 election season will kick into high gear in December and election officials need clarity before the season begins.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.