MPD: Suspect armed with knife threatens man at Tesla charging station

(MGN)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police arrested a man who pulled a knife on a a driver at a Tesla charging station early Wednesday morning.

According to MPD, the 52-year-old pulled out a knife and threatened a driver who was powering their vehicle near the Tesla charger at around 6:00 a.m.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of East Washington Avenue where the victim told police the suspect asked for money and pulled out the knife when he didn’t provide any money.

The 52-year-old was arrested nearby for disorderly conduct while armed.

