‘Party in the Prairie’ will raise money for Sun Prairie Library Expansion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Library Expansion project has reached 51% of its fundraising goal, and to help raise that amount, the city is hosting a Party in the Prairie event.

Executive Director of the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation Theresa Stevens says the event will be held on an actual prairie next to the library on Sept. 30 and will feature performances from three bluegrass bands: Cork n Bottle String Band, Soggy Prairie and Barbaro.

Stevens explained the need for a library expansion comes from the Sun Prairie community’s rapid growth in the past decades, having grown 80% since the library’s construction in 1999.

“We always talk about Sun Prairie being a big, growing community, but it’s grown more than 80%,” Stevens said. “So it’s time for us to expand and be able to offer more programming spaces, more opportunities for people to connect in different ways.”

The expansion project has a fundraising goal of $3.5 million, which Stevens says is 51% complete. She hopes Party in the Prairie will be a driving force in reaching that goal.

Along with the bands, the event will have food trucks, beer, games and more.

Ticket for the event can be bought on the foundation’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.