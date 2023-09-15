Proposals to permanently close Portage airport abolished

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Municipal Airport will remain open following a unanimous vote Thursday night.

According to Vice President of EAA Chapter 371 Paul Phelps, the proposals to permanently eliminate the airport were abolished following a City of Portage Common Council vote.

Some community members previously expressed concern over the proposal, stating it was a complete surprise to them.

The Common Council voted 5 to 4 last month to table the resolution, delaying the vote until January 2024. Thursday, the proposal was abolished.

According to Phelps, Portage Mayor Mitchell Craig encouraged the council Thursday to accept as much funding from the FAA and Wisconsin BOA for upwards and improvements in order to develop the best possible airport for the community.

