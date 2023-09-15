Two arrested after driver crashes U-Haul while fleeing police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested Saturday after crashing their U-Haul cargo van while attempting to flee a traffic stop.

At around 2:17 a.m. Madison police attempted to pull the van over along the 4800 block of East Washington Avenue before the driver drove over a medium and crashed the van.

According to MPD, the driver and passenger ran from the scene before the 38-year-old passenger was quickly detained.

A K-9 unit tracked the 37-year-old male driver to a nearby building where he was arrested, MPD said.

The driver had felony warrants out for his arrest and was taken into custody for resisting, eluding, and bail jumping. The passenger had warrants for her arrest and was taken into custody for felony bail jumping, possession of heroin, and resisting and obstructing.

Both suspects were taken to the Dane County Jail, MPD said.

