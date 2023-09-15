Weekend Forecast

A Few Showers Saturday Possible Saturday
A few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon.
A few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon.(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
  • Lots of sun today
  • Showers possible Friday night and Saturday
  • Warmer next week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine and warm conditions are on the way for today. High-pressure will be drifting off to the east of here. In its wake southerly wind will bring in that warm air.

A couple cold fronts are going to be approaching from the west as we move into the upcoming weekend. The first front will bring only an isolated shower or two overnight tonight. The second front will generate a few more showers, but those probably won’t come in to play until mid to late afternoon on Saturday. A lot of clouds will be around during the first part of the weekend though.

What’s Coming Up...

By Sunday high-pressure will begin to take over once again. This ridge will scour out the clouds early in the morning on Sunday. Temperatures will struggle a bit behind the front with highs only managing about 70° on Sunday.

Looking Ahead...

Moving through next week, a warming trend is on the way. High temperatures are anticipated in the 80s toward the middle in the end of next week.

