Wet Weather Heading Our Way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today was a beautiful day to end the week here across southern Wisconsin. Temperatures remained mild, from the mid to low 70s, and sun stayed with us even though we began to see an increase of clouds through the afternoon. Just to our west is a front that is making its way toward us. This afternoon, showers stretched from central Wisconsin down to Iowa. We’re expecting this line of showers to begin dissipating slowly as it continues to move southeast. There maybe a few lingering showers this early evening, but we’re not expecting to see much in terms of accumulation here in Madison.

The clouds will stay with us overnight and into tomorrow morning, and temperatures will be fairly mild for the morning, in the upper 50s here in Dane county. Then starting any time after noon, we’re looking for the potential of more showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm till 6 pm. Rainfall accumulation will likely still be sparse for this second round with just a trace for most of us and possibly up to a 1/2″ for our southern counties.

Into Saturday morning an approaching cold front will bring in a second round of showers. Intermittent precipitation is likely to stay with us through the day and early evening. For the rest of the weekend, we’ll see improving skies and winds shift around from the northwest. Temperatures will drop back down into the lower 70s with dry and sunny conditions into Monday.

