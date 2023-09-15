Wisconsin DNR issues Special Fire Order amidst continued drought

We stay stable for this week(WMTV NBC15)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Special Fire Order has been issued for 12 southern Wisconsin counties, meaning the state DNR will be bringing back burn permits in those counties.

The fire order comes amid a continued drought that has been plaguing Wisconsin since spring. The state has seen record low rainfall this year, according to the DNR.

The counties facing the order are:

  • Columbia
  • Crawford
  • Green Lake
  • Marquette
  • Portage
  • Richland
  • Sauk
  • Waupaca
  • Waushara

Along with parts of:

  • Dane
  • Grant
  • Iowa

The order means that in order to burn in a barrel, debris pile, or grassy and wooded areas, a burn permit is required, the DNR explained.

While the DNR recommends caution when having a campfire, a permit is not required.

Permits will be required until the drought lightens.

Anyone who wants a burn permit can get one on the DNR website.

