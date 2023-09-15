Wisconsin DNR issues Special Fire Order amidst continued drought
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Special Fire Order has been issued for 12 southern Wisconsin counties, meaning the state DNR will be bringing back burn permits in those counties.
The fire order comes amid a continued drought that has been plaguing Wisconsin since spring. The state has seen record low rainfall this year, according to the DNR.
The counties facing the order are:
- Columbia
- Crawford
- Green Lake
- Marquette
- Portage
- Richland
- Sauk
- Waupaca
- Waushara
Along with parts of:
- Dane
- Grant
- Iowa
The order means that in order to burn in a barrel, debris pile, or grassy and wooded areas, a burn permit is required, the DNR explained.
While the DNR recommends caution when having a campfire, a permit is not required.
Permits will be required until the drought lightens.
Anyone who wants a burn permit can get one on the DNR website.
