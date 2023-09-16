Audio levels at Camp Randall adjusted following home opener complaints

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison Athletics adjusted its game plans for all things audio Saturday at their second Badger football home game of the season.

The adjustments come after the season opener left many fans frustrated with overbearing music. Some Badger fans weren’t too concerned with the noise levels on the September 3 game, while others felt it was quite disruptive.

“I think the fans are going to be looking not only for the team to play better, but for the administration to really be listening to the fans and tone it down,” long-time season ticket holder David Rizzo said before this Saturday’s game.

Rizzo said the decibel level at the early September game was higher than it’s been at past games.

“Our seats are basically on the goal line in the south end zone, so my buddy and I are 100 yards from the scoreboard, from the speakers, and it was still loud. In between places, during timeouts, fine, crank it up a little bit, but not constantly, just occasionally,” he said.

Other fans such as Rick Roseneck, who has been going to Badger football games since the 70s, acknowledged the music was loud, but said it’s part of the game-day ambiance.

“They turned the volume down. It was really loud two weeks ago, and now it’s fine,” he said. “The sounds of the Badger games are the sounds of joy, life and celebration and coming together so it’s a tempest in a teapot.”

After some fans expressed their discontent, many said in response that administrators heard the concerns loud and clear.

“I have a handful of earplugs in here. But we didn’t need them. They figured it out,” life-long Badger fan Andy Gostisha said.

And with a Badger win, fans are ready for a fun season ahead.

