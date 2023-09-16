Badgers dominate third quarter scoring in first three games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Third quarters for the Badgers are usually for Jumping Around. But, the quarter out of half has been the most productive for Wisconsin over the first three games of the season, including the Badgers’ 35-14 win over Georgia Southern.

The Badgers have out scored their opponent 48-7 in the third quarter. But, even though the Badgers have owned the third quarter it is not by design.

“We’ve had some adversity,” Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said. “We’ve put ourselves in situations where you’ve go no choice. It’s one or the other, come out the second half and lay down, or you come out the second half and you dig deep and find where that passion is coming from. Hopefully, it has something to do with the way these guys have trained.”

The third quarter has served as a rebound for the Badgers, as they were collective out scores 41-30 in the first half.

“You know, I just think we need to come out hot, man,” Wisconsin wide receiver Chez Mellusi said. “The things that we do, we can do in the first half. I just think it starts in practice and we have to keep preparing. You know, last year, I don’t think we did a great job of finishing. This year we’re doing a pretty good job of finishing. But, we need to start fast. We shouldn’t have to have these second half dominations. We need to start dominating in the first half.”

“It’s definitely an issue that we got to figure out,” Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai said. “I trust all of our coaches and players on our offense to figure it out, starting better in the first half which we have to do in order to be successful in the Big Ten.”

In Saturday’s win, Wisconsin put up 28 second half points, 21 of which came in the third quarter.

The Badgers have a modified week ahead. They hit the road to open up Big Ten play on Friday at Purdue. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM.

