Badgers welcome Georgia Southern to Camp Randall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin welcomes Georgia Southern to Madison on Saturday. This is the first meeting between the 1-1 Badgers and 2-0 Eagles.

Wisconsin looks to bounce back after a 31-22 loss to Washington State on the road, while Georgia Southern beat Alabama-Birmingham 49-35 at home. Last year, the Eagles upset Nebraska in Lincoln, 45-42.

Head coach Luke Fickell has not lost back-to-back regular season games in six years.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai was 35/40 for 278 yards for a touchdown. He also rushed for 21 yards on 10 carries. Wide receiver Will Pauling had a second-straight career game. He had 55 yards against Buffalo, followed by five catches for 78 yards against WSU.

The Cougars held Wisconsin’s normally dominant run game in check, limiting the Badgers to just 91 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Braelon Allen’s 13 catches on the year lead the team and are tied for second-most among all Big Ten players. His 80.5 total yards per game average is sixth in the conference.

The Badgers have played great in the third quarter of games. Over the first two games, Wisconsin out-scored their opponents 27-0, making the time before Jump Around their most productive quarter.

WHO TO WATCH

RBs Allen (#0) and Mellusi (#1) - The running back duo of Allen and Mellusi is one of the most dominant in the country. They are the most productive running back duo in the Big Ten, rushing for 368 combined yards on the year. The Badgers are 9-0 when both rush for 50+ yards. Additionally, they are they only Power Five teammates to rush for 100+ each in a single game.

WR Pauling (#6) - The transfer from Cincinnati has new yardage highs in consecutive games for the Badgers. His speed out the slot offers options to offensive coordinator - The transfer from Cincinnati has new yardage highs in consecutive games for the Badgers. His speed out the slot offers options to offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who favors slot receivers , and can offer a relief valve to Mordecai to off-set the run game.

TE Hunter Ashcraft (#38) - The true freshman from Seattle had a pair of catches against Buffalo for 36 yards, which was the most by any freshman tight end of Week 1. Ashcraft was quiet against Washington State, but could be a focal point of Longo’s offense as the season progresses.

S Hunter Wohler (#24) - The junior from Muskego leads the conference in solo tackles at 20, and is tied for first with 24 total tackles. He had a team and season-high 11 tackles against Buffalo and was tied with WSU’s Sam Lockett III for 13 tackles in Week 2. Wohler will be key in the secondary for the entirety of the season.

