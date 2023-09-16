Friday Football Blitz Week 5 - East v West: Sun Prairie Showdown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s week 5 of the high school football season, which means it’s week 5 of Friday Football Blitz.

This week’s Game of the Week is a Sun Prairie Showdown: East vs West.

The game, which started last year, has already turned into a big rivalry game for both schools.

“We are excited about the opportunity,” West head coach Josh O’Connor said. “It is still a little bit weird I gotta be honest with you. i know it’s year two of this split, but it still just doesn’t seem right I catch myself always talking about Sun Prairie, and not just Sun Prairie East and saying the other school. We still know a lot of those kids really really well, so that does make a little bit of a challenge, but we are looking forward to it and embracing the opportunity that we have in front of us.”

“We are looking forward to a hard fought game,” East head coach Brian Kaminski said. “Yeah there’s obviously the the emotions that come with this game, still it’s not as much as last year. It’s been interesting to just see our different grade levels and how they’re handling this week. Our freshman group, they really don’t see themselves as former Sun Prairie Cardinals. They see themselves as just Wolves.”

