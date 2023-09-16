Janesville play to be performed in ASL with Deaf actors

Peter and the Starcatcher promo poster.
Peter and the Starcatcher promo poster.(Janesville Performing Arts Center)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Performing Arts Center announced a unique performance coming up next month: a play with Deaf actors and crew.

Peter and the Starcatcher is a play about a young orphan on a ship with mysterious cargo. A young girl arrives, and realizes that the cargo holds a powerful secret.

The show, running Oct. 19-22, will be Deaf-led and accessible in both American Sign Language and English, organizers say.

Director Joshua Castille, from Los Angeles, is also Deaf. He has worked in a variety of roles that brings his Deaf experience to different artistic mediums, organizers said.

Deaf actors and ASL aren’t the only ways the play will be accessible though.

The first showing is “pay what you can,” so anyone can enjoy the unique experience.

The last show will also be audio described for those with low vision or blindness, and will have a “tactile tour” before the show so people can feel the set pieces, costumes and props.

To pay it forward, 15% of all ticket sales go toward the JPAC’s Accessibility Fund, the organization announced.

Tickets can be purchased on JPAC’s website or by calling 608-758-0297. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and kids except for the “pay what you can” show.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

