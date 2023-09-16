Madison man arrested on 7th OWI offense
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Troopers arrested a man on his 7th OWI offense in Dane County Saturday morning.
The 42-year-old from Madison crashed his car near the City of Madison, the Wisconsin State Patrol explained.
It was a one-vehicle crash, WSP said.
Troopers reported to the scene and noticed the man was intoxicated.
He was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on OWI, 7th offense.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.