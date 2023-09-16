Madison man arrested on 7th OWI offense

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Troopers arrested a man on his 7th OWI offense in Dane County Saturday morning.

The 42-year-old from Madison crashed his car near the City of Madison, the Wisconsin State Patrol explained.

It was a one-vehicle crash, WSP said.

Troopers reported to the scene and noticed the man was intoxicated.

He was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on OWI, 7th offense.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.