Madison man arrested on 7th OWI offense

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Troopers arrested a man on his 7th OWI offense in Dane County Saturday morning.

The 42-year-old from Madison crashed his car near the City of Madison, the Wisconsin State Patrol explained.

It was a one-vehicle crash, WSP said.

Troopers reported to the scene and noticed the man was intoxicated.

He was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on OWI, 7th offense.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

