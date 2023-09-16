Section of Willy Street to close for Willy Street Fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the infamous Willy Street Fair taking place this weekend, the City of Madison announced what portions of the street will be closed to traffic.

Willy St. will see the most closures for the weekend, but other streets will have some adjustments too.

Day Time Closures Section Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Williamson S Livingston to S Ingersoll Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. S Paterson and S Brearly 300 Blocks Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Williamson S Livingston to S Ingersoll Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. S Paterson and S Brearly 300 Blocks Sunday 11 a.m. to noon S Paterson Williamson to Spaight Sunday 11 a.m. to noon Spaight S Paterson to S Ingersoll Sunday 11 a.m. to noon S Ingersoll Spaight to Williamson Sunday 11 a.m. to noon Williamson S Ingersoll to Paterson

Metro Route C will be detoured.

