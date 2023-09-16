Section of Willy Street to close for Willy Street Fair

Road closed(DJ Jones)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the infamous Willy Street Fair taking place this weekend, the City of Madison announced what portions of the street will be closed to traffic.

Willy St. will see the most closures for the weekend, but other streets will have some adjustments too.

DayTimeClosuresSection
Saturday9 a.m. to 11 p.m.WilliamsonS Livingston to S Ingersoll
Saturday9 a.m. to 11 p.m.S Paterson and S Brearly300 Blocks
Sunday8 a.m. to 10 p.m.WilliamsonS Livingston to S Ingersoll
Sunday8 a.m. to 10 p.m.S Paterson and S Brearly300 Blocks
Sunday11 a.m. to noonS PatersonWilliamson to Spaight
Sunday11 a.m. to noonSpaightS Paterson to S Ingersoll
Sunday 11 a.m. to noonS IngersollSpaight to Williamson
Sunday11 a.m. to noonWilliamsonS Ingersoll to Paterson

Metro Route C will be detoured.

