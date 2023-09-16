Section of Willy Street to close for Willy Street Fair
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the infamous Willy Street Fair taking place this weekend, the City of Madison announced what portions of the street will be closed to traffic.
Willy St. will see the most closures for the weekend, but other streets will have some adjustments too.
|Day
|Time
|Closures
|Section
|Saturday
|9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
|Williamson
|S Livingston to S Ingersoll
|Saturday
|9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
|S Paterson and S Brearly
|300 Blocks
|Sunday
|8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Williamson
|S Livingston to S Ingersoll
|Sunday
|8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|S Paterson and S Brearly
|300 Blocks
|Sunday
|11 a.m. to noon
|S Paterson
|Williamson to Spaight
|Sunday
|11 a.m. to noon
|Spaight
|S Paterson to S Ingersoll
|Sunday
|11 a.m. to noon
|S Ingersoll
|Spaight to Williamson
|Sunday
|11 a.m. to noon
|Williamson
|S Ingersoll to Paterson
Metro Route C will be detoured.
