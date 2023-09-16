Tracking storms & showers for game day

Sct. storms & showers after noon

Cooler & partly sunny on Sunday

The 80s are back next week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re tracking a cold front that will bring some rain chances to your Saturday forecast, and possibly your Sunday forecast as well. The weekend definitely isn’t a washout, but you might want to grab a rain jacket if you’re planning on spending a lot of time outside.

Thankfully we do have multiple additional rain chances in the 7-day forecast. Madison is currently close to 7 inches drier than average for this point in the year, so hopefully we can put a small dent in that deficit.

What’s Coming Up...

Saturday starts off just cloudy, with rain chances on the rise as a cold front approaches around midday. Most of us won’t see the rain until the midafternoon, but a few showers could spark up a bit earlier. It does look like most of the Badger game should be dry at Camp Randall, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out in the second half.

Storms and showers continue to develop through the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected locally. High temperatures today will be in hte mid to lower 70s.

The system will gradually slide east towards Milwaukee, and our far eastern counties could see showers linger into the start of Sunday morning before it finally pushes out across the lake. Temperatures Sunday morning will start in the mid-50s, warming near 70° in the afternoon. Skies will start off overcast, with clouds breaking up for partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead...

The start of the new workweek looks dry with highs in the low 70s. We’ll watch for shower chances on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-70s. By Wednesday our temperatures will be back in the 80s after a warm front moves through. Additional rain chances arrive with another system on Thursday and Friday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.