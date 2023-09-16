Warming Trend Coming

Temperatures back to the low 80s later next week
Storms could produce heavier downpours
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
  • Scattered showers and storms this evening
  • Milder Sunday
  • Chance of showers and storms midweek
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been a mostly cloudy day here across southern Wisconsin, and now we are watching a cold front move through our area.  This after we were picking up showers and even some thunderstorms behind the front.  Temperatures will struggle to get out of the low 70s today because once the front moves through, temps will stay steady, and then begin to decrease.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

We’ll continue to have the potential of showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the late afternoon and evening.  These will be mostly scattered and are not expected to produce much in terms of precipitation.  By midnight showers will have moved out and skies will begin dissipating.  By morning winds will be out of the northwest and our morning lows will be down into the mid-50s.

Looking Ahead...

Sunday will feel a bit more like fall with a mix of clouds and sun for the day and highs only getting to the high 60s.  Monday will be more of a continuation of Monday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures slowly creeping up a few degrees.  Tuesday into Wednesday morning will be our next chance of seeing some showers and possible storms.  Right now models are a bit in question on timing and how much precipitation we could get. Then Wednesday through the end of the work week temperatures are back into the low 80s and high 70s.

