Winemaker dies while trying to save colleague who fainted in wine vat

A winemaker died in Italy while trying to save a colleague who fainted in a wine vat.
A winemaker died in Italy while trying to save a colleague who fainted in a wine vat.(VIGILI DEL FUOCO via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A winemaker reportedly died in northern Italy on Thursday while trying to save his colleague who had passed out in a wine vat.

It happened at a winery in the city of Treviso.

Authorities say the man’s co-worker had fainted from carbon monoxide fumes while doing maintenance work.

They were working in a processing tank that had just been emptied of wine when fumes from the fermentation process overwhelmed them.

Neither of them had breathing apparatuses or safety harnesses.

A local trade union official is pushing for more action to prevent workplace deaths.

The official cited a recent plea by Italian President Sergio Mattarella to beef up training following a series of workplace accidents.

Those situations included a man who died when cheese rounds fell on him earlier this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say
The Meadowlands
The Meadowlands considered a chronic nuisance property, again
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor

Latest News

A sculpture by a Native American artist and University of Wisconsin professor was finally back...
Truman Lowe sculpture returns home to ancestral Ho-Chunk land
The event was focused on helping to network and celebrate the power of women, as well as learn...
Women United holds annual brunch to celebrate women, support children
Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands with his attorneys Tony...
Texas Senate begins deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped