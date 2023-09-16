Wisconsin archery deer hunting begins Saturday

FILE - A white-tailed deer walks through the woods in Freeport, Maine, on Nov. 10, 2015. Wildlife agencies are finding elevated levels of PFAS, also called "forever chemicals," in game animals such as deer, prompting new restrictions on hunting and fishing in some parts of the country.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2023 Wisconsin archery and crossbow deer hunting season begins Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding those taking part to hunt smart and be safe this deer season.

The archery and crossbow seasons run through Jan. 7, 2024, except in the 31 counties that have extended seasons open until Jan. 31, 2024.

The early archery and crossbow seasons are a great opportunity for hunters to harvest antlerless deer before they change their patterns and experience additional hunting pressure during the gun deer season. Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations remain available in many counties.

2023 SEASON DATES:

Archery and Crossbow*: Sept. 16 -Jan. 7, 2024

Youth Deer Hunt: Oct. 7-8

Gun Deer Hunt for Hunters with Disabilities**: Oct. 7-15

Gun: Nov. 18-26

Muzzleloader: Nov. 27 -Dec. 6

Statewide Antlerless-only: Dec. 7-10

Antlerless-only Holiday Hunt***: Dec. 24 -Jan. 1, 2024

* Season continues until Jan. 31, 2024 in Metro subunits and select Farmland Counties.

** This is not a statewide season. More information is available at the DNR’s Deer Hunting For Hunters With Disabilities webpage.

*** Open only in select Farmland (zone 2) counties; see regulations for open counties.

Additional information can be found on the WI DNR’s website.

