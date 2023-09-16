Women United holds annual brunch to celebrate women, support children

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of Women United gathered Friday at Edgewater Hotel for their annual brunch.

The event was focused on helping to network and celebrate the power of women, as well as learn more about how to support the children of Dane County in their education.

Chair of Women United Tina Paulus-Krause says their focus is third graders.

“For children, we focus on advocacy for our third graders in the Dane County area,” Paulus-Krause said. “Because we know from a literacy standpoint, if they get behind in third grade, it really affects the trajectory of their life and their career.”

The group also celebrated the 11th recipient of the Women United Philanthropy Award, which went to Diane Ballweg.

The money raised at the fundraiser brunch will go directly into the community through programming for women and children in Dane Co.

