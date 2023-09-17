The 80s Are Coming Back

Dense, and patchy for to start Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We started Sunday a little dreary, with some low clouds and drizzle. Here in Madison we only got a trace of precipitation, just enough to wet the windshields and pavement. But to our south and southeast, we saw nearly an inch of rain overnight as the front slowly made its way out of the state. Clouds gradually decreased this morning, and by this afternoon we were partly cloudy, our highs reaching into the low 70s.

Overnight we’ll continue to stay partly cloudy with light winds. For many of us, temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow morning could also be a foggy start to the workweek. Patchy fog is expected to form anytime after midnight and could reduce our visibility to less than a ¼ of a mile in some places. Keep this in mind for your early morning commute. Once the fog burns off, Monday will be a mild and beautiful day.

Early Tuesday will be our next chance to see some precipitation in our area. Right now the models are indicating that we’ll have the the potential of light showers into early Wednesday morning. But this will be more intermittent and in terms of accumulation, it looks like the majority of us won’t see more than ¼ to 1/2″ with some higher amounts near the Illinois border.

Starting on Wednesday temperatures will be back on the rise. The lower 80s are expected through Friday before our next weather system comes in for the beginning of the weekend.

