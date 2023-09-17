From corn mazes to apple orchards, fall festivities are beginning across South Central Wis.

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - Kids are back in school... Badger Football games have started... and cooler temperatures have arrived, all signs that fall is almost here in Wisconsin.

From pumpkin patches, to corn mazes, to apple orchards, now that fall is upon us, agritourism is booming in South Central Wisconsin.

Julia Kirsch says there’s one activity you can’t miss when visiting her family’s farm.

“Definitely the slides, we’re known for the slides, it’s 200 feet long,” she said.

The famous giant slides are one of many activities offered in the fall at Enchanted Valley Acres.

“And the trikes, the jump pad, the duck pumps, that stuff is really fun,” Kirsch said. “Yeah, fall is my favorite.”

Farther west you can find the Oakwood Fruit Farm in Richland Center. President Steve Louis says their crops are thriving despite reporter droughts. In fact, he says they’re thriving because of the lack of rain.

“We’ve got really nice crop apples this year. quality is exceptional this year. The cool weather has helped us come along, really good weather for harvest so we’re thankful for that,” he said. “Size is a little smaller on a few varieties just because of the lack of rain but overall, we’re happy and it’s a lot better than the years where we have lots and lots of rain and that makes a challenge for things too.”

The turning of the seasons is an invitation to explore what Wisconsin farms have to offer in the fall.

“We’ve been here 118 years and we’re on our 5th generation back now and we’re just glad for people to come out and enjoy things and the weekends are great and just come out and enjoy the fall festival,” Louis said.

The season officially kicks of Saturday with the arrival of the fall equinox.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.