Hundreds walk for heart disease in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds gathered in Janesville’s Town Square Pavilion Sunday for the 30th annual Bert Blain Memorial Heart Walk.

The walk is a fundraiser supporting heart and stroke research, and organizers say the event has raised over $3 million since it started.

This year’s event had over 300 people in attendance.

The walk entered its 30th year Sunday. (Travis Sloan)

Walking is a good way to encourage exercise, improve health and raise money with an activity a lot of people can participate in, organizers explained.

The walk, which spanned one or three miles, was open and free to all.

