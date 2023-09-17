Hundreds walk for heart disease in Janesville

The walk entered its 30th year Sunday.
The walk entered its 30th year Sunday.(Travis Sloan)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds gathered in Janesville’s Town Square Pavilion Sunday for the 30th annual Bert Blain Memorial Heart Walk.

The walk is a fundraiser supporting heart and stroke research, and organizers say the event has raised over $3 million since it started.

This year’s event had over 300 people in attendance.

The walk entered its 30th year Sunday.
The walk entered its 30th year Sunday.(Travis Sloan)

Walking is a good way to encourage exercise, improve health and raise money with an activity a lot of people can participate in, organizers explained.

The walk, which spanned one or three miles, was open and free to all.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
The Meadowlands
The Meadowlands considered a chronic nuisance property, again
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say
The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman

Latest News

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Janesville Saturday afternoon.
One dead in Janesville motorcycle crash
Some Badger fans weren’t too concerned with the noise levels on the September 3 game, while...
Audio levels at Camp Randall adjusted following home opener complaints
The program consists of Madison Fire Department community paramedics and a Journey mental...
Madison CARES program extends service to weekends
Don't put away your sandals or shorts yet
The 80s Are Coming Back