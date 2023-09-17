Man dead by drowning in Fox River, police say

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man died by drowning in the Fox River Saturday morning, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said.

John O’Dean, 51, was found dead by an apparent drowning, the sheriff’s office explained.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office had notified Marquette Co. of a man slumped over his boat in the Fox River north of Portage.

The sheriff’s office was notified at 9:50 a.m., they said.

O’Dean’s boat was found in the trees on the west side of the river, the sheriff’s office said.

The accident is still under investigation.

