Man dead by drowning in Fox River, police say

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man died by drowning in the Fox River Saturday morning, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said.

John O’Dean, 51, was found dead by an apparent drowning, the sheriff’s office explained.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office had notified Marquette Co. of a man slumped over his boat in the Fox River north of Portage.

The sheriff’s office was notified at 9:50 a.m., they said.

O’Dean’s boat was found in the trees on the west side of the river, the sheriff’s office said.

The accident is still under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say
The Meadowlands
The Meadowlands considered a chronic nuisance property, again
The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman

Latest News

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Janesville Saturday afternoon.
One dead in Janesville motorcycle crash
The program consists of Madison Fire Department community paramedics and a Journey mental...
Madison CARES program extends service to weekends
Some Badger fans weren’t too concerned with the noise levels on the September 3 game, while...
Audio levels at Camp Randall adjusted following home opener complaints
The event ran from 2-8 p.m. Saturday.
Urban Triage hosts 2nd Urban Harvest Festival