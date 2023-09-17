One dead in Janesville motorcycle crash

(ARC Images)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Janesville Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded just before 3 p.m. to the 100 block of south Garfield Avenue. Investigators say a group of motorcyclists was on the road when one of them hit a parked car. A second motorcycle driver crashed into the scene of the first. The press release did not make it clear which of the two died as a result of their injuries.

NBC15 reached out to Janesville PD, who could not be reached and Rock County dispatch could not clarify.

