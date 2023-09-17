Urban Triage hosts 2nd Urban Harvest Festival

The event ran from 2-8 p.m. Saturday.
The event ran from 2-8 p.m. Saturday.(Zandra Hagberg)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Free food, wine, beer, entertainment and more brought crowds to the Urban Triage Farm Saturday.

This year was the second time the event was held, and the theme was Wild Wild West, organizers said.

The event ran from 2-8 p.m. and featured free food, performances of all kinds and a live DJ.

The event was held at the Urban Triage Farm in Verona, at the Linda & Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability

