Urban Triage hosts 2nd Urban Harvest Festival

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Free food, wine, beer, entertainment and more brought crowds to the Urban Triage Farm Saturday.

This year was the second time the event was held, and the theme was Wild Wild West, organizers said.

The event ran from 2-8 p.m. Saturday. (Zandra Hagberg)

The event ran from 2-8 p.m. and featured free food, performances of all kinds and a live DJ.

The event ran from 2-8 p.m. Saturday. (Zandra Hagberg)

The event was held at the Urban Triage Farm in Verona, at the Linda & Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.