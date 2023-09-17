Video: Columbia Co. K9 finds suspect hiding under tarp

COLUMBIA CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Newly released video from the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a K9 officer helped his handler make a discovery in a barn, which officials described was a suspect who ran from authorities.

“Let me see your hands,” the handler wearing the body camera said in the roughly minute-long video posted to Facebook Saturday night. Columbia Co. officials detailed the incident earlier in the week, September 12, that led to the search.

Screen capture from body camera footage released by Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office. (Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)

They wrote, the incident began as a fight in Wyocena among three intoxicated men. While a deputy was interviewing two of them, the third got away.

The video begins shortly before 6 p.m., as time-stamped, and shows the K9 leading his handler from a cluttered shed, across outdoor property and into a barn.

“K9 Rico entered the barn an[d] immediately alerted to a snowmobile that was covered in a tarp,” officials wrote in the post. “K9 Rico began barking and the deputy observed a male curled up underneath a part of the tarp.”

The video ends after the deputy alerts others of their location. The Facebook post further explains, OC spray was used when the suspect allegedly did not comply to deputy commands.

The 64-year-old suspect was booked into the Columbia Co. Jail on the following charges: disorderly conduct, battery, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor bail jumping and violation of probation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.