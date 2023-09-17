Warmer temperatures returning

Morning showers move out

Low 70s today & tomorrow

Back to 80s by Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thankfully the rain held off for the Badger game yesterday, and scattered showers moved in during the late afternoon and early evening.

A few isolated thunderstorms were slow-moving and dropped around a half-inch of rain in a few locations. Most of the rest of southern Wisconsin only received about a tenth of an inch of rain. Madison’s rain total for the month is now at 0.60″ when we should be closing in on two inches by this point in September.

A few showers will linger this morning (especially east of Dane County), and we have more small rain chances in the 7-day forecast.

What’s Coming Up...

Low pressure will linger between Milwaukee and Chicago this morning, continuing to bring light rain or drizzle to some of our eastern communities. By late morning the system will slide out of the region, with clouds slowly clearing behind it. Skies will be partly sunny this afternoon, with temperatures staying in the lower 70s and upper 60s.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures cooling to the mid & upper 40s by early Monday morning. Some areas of fog may develop before sunrise, especially in low-lying areas. Skies will be mainly sunny through the day, though highs will remain in the low 70s with a light southeasterly wind.

Looking Ahead...

Our next rain chance will be on Tuesday, however, the weather-maker doesn’t look very impressive at this point. Isolated to scattered showers look possible early Tuesday morning, with the most activity likely remaining south of the state line.

Skies will clear for sunshine on Wednesday with southerly winds helping to boost our temperatures back to the 80s. We’ll remain on the warmer side through the end of the week and into the next weekend. Another rain chance is possible on Friday and Saturday.

