Badgers finally generate first turnovers of the season

Wisconsin's C.J. Goetz (98) intercepts a pass during the second half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin's C.J. Goetz (98) intercepts a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers hit a milestone in their 35-14 win over Georgia Southern, as they tallied their first turnovers of the season.

Badgers dominate third quarter scoring in first three games

After being unable to turnover Buffalo or Washington State, Wisconsin turned the Eagles over six times on Saturday. The Badgers had five interceptions and a fumble recovery. Safety Hunter Wohler had two interceptions on the day.

The five picks were the most in a single game in at least 35 years. The Badgers are now tied for second with Penn State and Rutgers for second-most interceptions in the conference.

Head coach Luke Fickell said his guys made the plays when the football was thrown their way.

“When you get some turnovers, I think just by nature you see yourself being a little more aggressive,” Fickell said. “Some of them were pressure throws us, and some were really, really good plays. The Hunter Wohler one down in the endzone is a phenomenal play.”

“It’s big, it’s almost like you’re taking the lid off the hoop in basketball,” Wohler said. “Having zero the first two weeks doesn’t help you win games and that first one gets things rolling and gets the confidence up. And we were able to just roll from there and put our offense in the best opportunity to win the game.”

The Badgers have a modified week. The will play on Friday at Purdue to open conference play. Kickoff is at 6:00 PM.

