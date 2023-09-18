Bail set for Pardeeville man accused of killing woman who was leaving him

WYOCENA, Wis. (WMTV) – The Pardeeville man accused of killing a woman who was planning to leave him appeared in court for the first time following his arrest on Friday.

Court records show Larry Manthe was charged with first-degree intentional homicide on Monday and his bail was set at $1 million.

Manthe, 79, is accused in the death of Alice Langer, whose body was found in Wyocena last October after family members called police, saying they had not heard from her for more than a half a day. Authorities said she died from a single gunshot to the head.

Larry Manthe, 79, is accused of first-degree homicide in the October 2022 death of Alice Langer. (Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)

Langer’s family told investigators that Manthe and the victim had been in a long-term relationship. They said she was planning on moving out and buying her own home.

Manthe is scheduled to return to court on October 25, court records show.

