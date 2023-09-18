Comfortable start to the work week

Growing warmer by the end of the week
Growing warmer by the end of the week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Sunny & 70s today
  • Rain chance Tuesday morning
  • Back to 80s by Wednesday
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have another beautiful day in the forecast. High-pressure overhead will begin to drift off to the east of here today. High temperatures are anticipated in the 70s this afternoon similar to the highs we had yesterday. Lots of sunshine will be seen as well.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

By tomorrow, the ridge drifts farther off to the east, we begin to get some clouds filling in overnight. A few scattered showers will be possible as a warm front approaches from the southwest. These will impact areas, especially to the south of Madison.

Once the warm front moves through warmer temperatures will settle in. High temperatures will return to the 80s through the middle part of the week.

Looking Ahead...

Fairly quiet weather is anticipated as we head through the end of the week. By the weekend, a wave of low pressure will cruise in that low pressure system will bring the opportunity for some scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday. There will be plenty of dry weather mixed in as well as quite a bit of sunshine.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
The Meadowlands
The Meadowlands considered a chronic nuisance property, again
The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman

Latest News

Growing warmer by the end of the week
Comfortable start to the work week
Don't put away your sandals or shorts yet
The 80s Are Coming Back
From the Dells down to Janesville could see reduced visibility
Fog Could Affect Your Morning Commute
Temps rising from the 70s to the 80s
Warmer temperatures returning