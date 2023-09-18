Comfortable start to the work week

Sunny & 70s today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have another beautiful day in the forecast. High-pressure overhead will begin to drift off to the east of here today. High temperatures are anticipated in the 70s this afternoon similar to the highs we had yesterday. Lots of sunshine will be seen as well.

By tomorrow, the ridge drifts farther off to the east, we begin to get some clouds filling in overnight. A few scattered showers will be possible as a warm front approaches from the southwest. These will impact areas, especially to the south of Madison.

Once the warm front moves through warmer temperatures will settle in. High temperatures will return to the 80s through the middle part of the week.

Fairly quiet weather is anticipated as we head through the end of the week. By the weekend, a wave of low pressure will cruise in that low pressure system will bring the opportunity for some scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday. There will be plenty of dry weather mixed in as well as quite a bit of sunshine.

