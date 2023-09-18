Cottage Grove PD announces arrest in connection to ‘terroristic threats’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person has been arrested after messaging “threats of harm” to the Monona Grove School District, police shared Sunday.

“Good evening. I will start off with that the community is safe,” the post from the Cottage Grove Police Department began.

The post continued, officials got an anonymous tip Sunday morning that a Cottage Grove resident was making threats and messaging them through social media platforms.

“Cottage Grove PD personnel immediately began investigating the matter,” police wrote, “and subsequently took the individual into custody for an interview.”

The suspect has not been named. In a statement sent to NBC15, the Monona Grove School District said the suspect is not a current Monona Grove High School student.

Authorities say that person was booked in the Dane County Jail for terroristic threats.

Dane County dispatchers did not share any more details of the incident.

NBC15 has requested more information from the Cottage Grove Police Department.

Here is the full statement from the Monona Grove School District: “School safety and the safety of our students, staff, and visitors is a top priority. A threatening message was posted via social media today and was submitted to our Speak Up Speak Out portal as well as emailed to building administrators. The person who indicated the threat is not a current MGHS student. Our administrative team immediately turned over the information (which came in via email and via the Speak Up Speak Out resource) to Cottage Grove police to investigate. We’re very proud of the students and community members who notified the appropriate authorities of the threats. We all play a vital role in any school-wide safety effort; it is the duty and responsibility of students, staff, and families to report any potential threats to the proper individuals.”

