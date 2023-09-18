Several people injured in disturbance on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several people are hurt following a disturbance on Madison’s West Side, Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Adderbury Circle, near Elver Park around 10:30 p.m. to find multiple people with injuries.

Madison Police say one of those people was taken to the hospital and is facing possible life-threatening wounds.

Officials add they received multiple 911 calls from residents in the area who reported the sound of gunfire, MPD has not been able to confirm this for us.

Police are calling the incident a weapons offense but did not disclose what weapon was used, or the circumstances of the disturbance.

The scene is still being processed, and police say they will release more information once available.

