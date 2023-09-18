Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead

By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday night.

Police responded to the intersection of South Whitney Way and Montauk Place around 7:30 p.m. for a motorcycle crash. A preliminary investigation from Madison police says a 30-year-old rider was traveling northbound on Whitney Way when he lost control and hit a median. He was ejected from the motorcycle. The rider was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Traffic on South Whitney Way was re-opened around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The investigation is on-going.

