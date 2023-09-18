Latina medical spa owner makes history in Dane Co.

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) -A Madison businesswoman is making history as the first Latina to open a medical spa in Dane County, according to the Latino Chamber of Commerce.

“A lot of the resources that helped me will help other people like me or have other business ideas,” Vida Aesthetics Owner Lali Rodriguez said.

For the last seven months Lali Rodriguez has watered her vision and watched it blossom into a business plan. The Vida Aesthetics owner sought and received help from organizations in Dane County to make her dreams come true. Rodriguez started her business in the back of salon in Oregon, Wisconsin. She was finally able to move into her own space in September.

“They’ve helped me get a business plan together,” she said. “They helped me with funding and the support of the community, and the support of the clients has helped us grow and help us get to where we are today.”

The blueprint of her journey was crafted at the Latino Chamber of Commerce Of Dane County. She also received more opportunities for grants at the Hmong Chamber.

“Almost like when you go to the doctor right, you come to us. We do an assessment. What is it that you need? What’s your idea? And then we’ll help you to formulate it,” Latino Chamber of Commerce Director of Statewide Strategy and Business Development Temo Xopin said.

The chamber supports entrepreneurs of color through mentorship.

“Let’s make sure that that business is growing, that the person is growing, that the business is scaling and it is really about the individual and the community,” Xopin said.

With Lali planting a seed in the City of Verona--the mayor says he hopes her journey will encourage others.

“I think it’s just great that we work really hard at the city level to be fair and open to businesses and to see it paying off when businesses locate here,” Verona Mayor Luke Diaz said. “It makes me feel really good.”

What began as a business of one has branched off into a team of five.

“I really haven’t stopped to think about how far I’ve come,” Rodriguez said. “But as I think about it, I really do feel humbled and so grateful for all the opportunities and all the roads that have led to where I’m at now.”

A few other places Rodriguez received resources from include The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Score and Small Business Administration.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.