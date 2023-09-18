Local, student organization premieres short films at UW

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With temperatures cooling down and fall activities among us, four short films will make their debut at UW-Madison Tuesday evening.

The films are produced by Cinemadison, a local, University of Wisconsin based, Registered Student Organization. One film named “St. Abby” is a collaboration with DePaul University’s film students.

“I really like sort of the empathy you have as a filmmaker, reflecting on ideas and other stories,” Rohan Pemmasani, President of Cinemadison said.

To view these feature films, make your way to the Marquee Theatre at Union South. Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the screening begins at 8:30 p.m. No tickets are required and the screening is free to the public.

