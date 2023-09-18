MPD: Man arrested Sunday after attempting to steal car downtown

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman’s car was allegedly stolen downtown while she was working her delivery job early Sunday morning, the Madison Police Department reported.

She was working early morning hours when her car was stolen during a paper drop-off along the 300 block of W. Main St. She chased her car for two blocks before the suspect got out and ran away, according to the report.

Officers found the suspect nearby who was taken to the hospital for a blood draw after allegedly showing signs of impairment.

The 22-year-old was arrested for first-offense OWI and operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent.

