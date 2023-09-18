MPD: Two men attack Madison Taco Bell employee after being asked to leave

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A trip to a Taco Bell in Madison landed two people behind bars late Sunday night after they allegedly attacked one of the fast-food restaurant’s employees.

The two 20-year-old suspects were at the Taco Bell Cantina, in the 500 block of State Street, around 11:30 p.m. and they could not stay awake, employees told investigators after the incident. After the men kept nodding off, the victim asked them to leave, the Madison Police Dept. report on the incident stated.

The statement indicated the two individuals became angry and repeatedly punched the employee. The report did not include how badly the person was hurt.

Both suspects were taken to the Dane County Jail where one was booked for misdemeanor battery, while the other faces disorderly conduct and bail jumping counts. The incident remains under investigation.

