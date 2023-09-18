New Glarus Oktoberfest brings family fun this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food carts, live music, and cheese tasting will make their way to downtown New Glarus for the annual Oktoberfest weekend beginning Sept. 21 through Sept. 24.

Family friendly activities will take place Saturday and Sunday with arts and crafts, a petting zoo, horse drawn wagon rides, and even a chainsaw carving exhibition. The Oktoberfest King and Queen will be chosen and crowned Thursday night.

“It’s not only good for our local businesses, of course our hotels and restaurants and shops, but it provides a really nice quality of life for our residents too,” Bekah Stauffacher, Executive Director of the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce said.

The event will include free shuttle rides to Monroe and Verona on Saturday. For more information, visit the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce website or the event Facebook page.

