New Glarus Oktoberfest brings family fun this weekend

New Glarus Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bekah Stauffacher joins Erin Sullivan to talk about the event.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food carts, live music, and cheese tasting will make their way to downtown New Glarus for the annual Oktoberfest weekend beginning Sept. 21 through Sept. 24.

Family friendly activities will take place Saturday and Sunday with arts and crafts, a petting zoo, horse drawn wagon rides, and even a chainsaw carving exhibition. The Oktoberfest King and Queen will be chosen and crowned Thursday night.

“It’s not only good for our local businesses, of course our hotels and restaurants and shops, but it provides a really nice quality of life for our residents too,” Bekah Stauffacher, Executive Director of the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce said.

The event will include free shuttle rides to Monroe and Verona on Saturday. For more information, visit the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce website or the event Facebook page.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
The Meadowlands
The Meadowlands considered a chronic nuisance property, again
The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman

Latest News

Planned Parenthood - Madison East
Dozens of anti-abortion protestors gather as procedures resume
Planned Parenthood has resumed offering abortions in Wisconsin at clinics in Madison and...
Planned Parenthood resumes offering abortions in Wisconsin after more than a year
Part of the plan would require the Brewers commit to staying in Milwaukee through 2050, which...
Wisconsin Republicans reveal plan for Milwaukee Brewers
Two men allegedly attacked a Taco Bell employee who had asked them to leave after they kept...
MPD: Two men attack Madison Taco Bell employee after being asked to leave